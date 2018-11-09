Lions' LeGarrette Blount: Cleared for Week 10
Blount (knee) was a full practice participant Friday and doesn't have a designation on the final injury report for Sunday's game in Chicago.
Meanwhile, Kerryon Johnson (ankle) remained limited at Friday's practice and is listed as questionable for Sunday. Blount could have some fantasy appeal if his backfield mate is ultimately ruled out, but he'd still be looking at a tough matchup against a Bears defense that's given up just 3.7 yards per carry and 85 rushing yards per game. It isn't clear if Johnson is truly questionable or if the Lions are just being overly cautious on the injury report.
