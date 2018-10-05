Lions' LeGarrette Blount: Cleared to face Packers
Blount (illness) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Packers, the Lions' official website reports.
Blount missed practice Wednesday and was limited Thursday, but the Lions cleared him for Week 5 after he managed a full session Friday. He may be limited to mostly goal-line and short-yardage work with Kerryon Johnson emerging as an effective runner on early downs.
