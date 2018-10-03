Blount didn't practice Wednesday due to an illness, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Fortunately for Blount, he's ill between games rather than on the doorstep of Sunday's 1 PM ET kickoff. Still, his activity, or lack thereof, will be one to watch as the Lions prepare for a divisional showdown with the Packers. If the illness lingers into the weekend, it could be mean more reps for others in the backfield, specifically Kerryon Johnson.

