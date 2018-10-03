Lions' LeGarrette Blount: Comes down with illness
Blount didn't practice Wednesday due to an illness, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Fortunately for Blount, he's ill between games rather than on the doorstep of Sunday's 1 PM ET kickoff. Still, his activity, or lack thereof, will be one to watch as the Lions prepare for a divisional showdown with the Packers. If the illness lingers into the weekend, it could be mean more reps for others in the backfield, specifically Kerryon Johnson.
More News
-
Lions' LeGarrette Blount: Absent from practice•
-
Lions' LeGarrette Blount: Ineffective against Cowboys•
-
Lions' LeGarrette Blount: Outplayed by Johnson•
-
Lions' LeGarrette Blount: Gets ejected Sunday•
-
Lions' LeGarrette Blount: Will play Sunday•
-
Lions' LeGarrette Blount: Picks up questionable tag•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Kenny Golladay's breakout season was derailed a bit in Week 4, but he's going to bounce right...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Sony Michel and Aaron Jones have shown flashes, but not enough for Fantasy owners to trust...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 5 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 5
-
Injury updates for Gronk, Hilton
There are a lot of injuries to watch before Thursday nights game. Heath Cummings has your updates...
-
Fantasy Football trade chart, values
Our advanced computer model simulated the rest of the NFL season 10,000 times
-
Stream Bortles and McDonald
Week 5 brings a bye for the Bears and Buccaneers as well as tough matchups for the Chiefs and...