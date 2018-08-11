Lions' LeGarrette Blount: Efficient in preseason opener
Blount suited up for Friday's preseason opener against the Raiders and rushed five times for 21 yards.
Blount got the start but didn't see a whole lot of work, as the Lions took it easy on a number of their first-string players including quarterback Matthew Stafford, who didn't even play. Nonetheless, the bruising veteran was relatively efficient with his carries and made it out of the game injury-free before letting rookie Kerryon Johnson take the reins of the backfield. The next chance to see Blount in action will be during Detroit's second preseason game next Friday against the Giants.
