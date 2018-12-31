Lions' LeGarrette Blount: Ends season on sour note
Blount rushed 11 times for 15 yards during Sunday's victory over Green Bay.
A reliable yet underwhelming veteran presence is about all Blount has been for Detroit in 2018, and that reputation held true Sunday as the plodding runner failed to clear 2.0 yards per carry for the ninth time in 16 contests. Given how effective the 27-year-old Zach Zenner has been over the final four games of the season, it seems unlikely the 32-year-old Blount -- who will be an unrestricted free agent in March -- is high on Lions management's list of priorities to be re-signed this offseason. In fact, there may not be much of a market at all for an aging tailback who averaged just 2.8 yards per carry behind a strong offensive line that allowed Kerryon Johnson (knee) to average 5.4 YPC and Zenner 5.1 YPC.
