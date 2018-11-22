Lions' LeGarrette Blount: Finds end zone twice in loss
Blount rushed 19 times for 88 yards and two touchdowns and brought in his only target for 15 yards in the Lions' 23-16 loss to the Bears on Thursday.
Blount was a bright spot for the Lions in the disappointing home loss, spearheading the ground attack in the absence of Kerryon Johnson (knee). After struggling with efficiency for the majority of the season, Blount's 4.6 yards per carry was a welcome sight and evoked memories of some of his performances in seasons past. The bruising back also scored two trademark short touchdowns, going in for a pair of four-yard scores in the first and second quarter, respectively. Blount could play a prominent role yet again in Week 13 against the Rams if Johnson remains sidelined.
More News
-
Lions' LeGarrette Blount: Role to increase in Johnson's stead•
-
Lions' LeGarrette Blount: Musters one yard against Panthers•
-
Lions' LeGarrette Blount: Shut down in Chicago•
-
Lions' LeGarrette Blount: Cleared for Week 10•
-
Lions' LeGarrette Blount: Limited for second straight day•
-
Lions' LeGarrette Blount: Limited by knee issue•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Injuries slowed him earlier in the season, but we've seen star potential from Marlon Mack....
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the Week 12 schedule to identify players to start and...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
You drafted Aaron Rodgers thinking you would never have to sit him, but you might need to consider...
-
Week 12 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
It took them a little while to get going, but Josh Gordon and Doug Baldwin should keep rolling...