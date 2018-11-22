Blount rushed 19 times for 88 yards and two touchdowns and brought in his only target for 15 yards in the Lions' 23-16 loss to the Bears on Thursday.

Blount was a bright spot for the Lions in the disappointing home loss, spearheading the ground attack in the absence of Kerryon Johnson (knee). After struggling with efficiency for the majority of the season, Blount's 4.6 yards per carry was a welcome sight and evoked memories of some of his performances in seasons past. The bruising back also scored two trademark short touchdowns, going in for a pair of four-yard scores in the first and second quarter, respectively. Blount could play a prominent role yet again in Week 13 against the Rams if Johnson remains sidelined.