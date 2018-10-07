Lions' LeGarrette Blount: Finds end zone twice in win
Blount rushed 12 times for 22 yards and two touchdowns in the Lions' 31-23 win over the Packers on Sunday.
Although he couldn't clear 2.0 yards per carry, Blount scored a couple of trademark touchdowns of one yard apiece in the Lions' strong first quarter. The veteran bruiser hasn't only averaged more than 4.0 yards per tote in one game this season, but with rookie Kerryon Johnson going down with an ankle injury Sunday, Blount could see his role increase if the rookie were to miss multiple weeks. The 31-year-old will next suit up against the Dolphins in Week 7 following a Week 6 bye.
