Blount (calf), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Vikings, is considered a game-time decision, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Blount's status for Week 16 is shaky after the calf issue limited his participation in practices Thursday and Friday. Since the Vikings and Lions kick off at 1 p.m. EST, Blount's status will fortunately get resolved early enough for fantasy managers to have other options at their disposal in the event he sits. Even if he suits up though, Blount probably won't make for an enticing fantasy play after effectively serving as the No. 3 option out of the backfield in the Week 15 loss to the Bills. Zach Zenner overtook Blount as the lead option on the ground in that contest, while passing-down specialist Theo Riddick led all Detroit backs with 56 total yards.