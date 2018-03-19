Lions' LeGarrette Blount: Gets $2 million guaranteed
Blount's one-year contract with the Lions includes $2 million guaranteed and another $2.5 million available in incentives, per Ben Volin of The Boston Globe.
Blount actually settled for a much smaller contract last offseason on the heels of an 18-touchdown 2016 campaign, signing with the Eagles for $1.25 million. He only scored three times in the regular season for Philadelphia, but his average of 4.4 yards on 173 carries at least proved that his previous success wasn't solely a product of the surrounding talent in New England. The 31-year-old then capped off his season by hitting paydirt in each of Philadelphia's three playoff games, highlighted by a 14-90-1 rushing line against his former team in the Super Bowl. Blount will get most of the short-yardage/goal-line work in Detroit, with a good chance to also lead the way on early downs between the 20s. Theo Riddick is locked in as the pass-catching back, while Ameer Abdullah's unimpressive track record through three seasons largely accounts for the incentive to sign Blount. It remains to be seen if this will be an all-out committee, or if Abdullah and Tion Green will be squeezed out of the rotation.
