Blount was ejected from Sunday's game in San Francisco, Chris Burke of The Athletic reports.

One of three active Detroit running backs Week 2, Blount's ejection resulted from coming off the sideline to shove 49ers linebacker Elijah Lee, who had a close call on a hit of Matthew Stafford near the Lions bench. There's no telling if the NFL will impose some sort of punishment on Blount, but Kerryon Johnson will emerge from this game unscathed, unlike Blount, Theo Riddick (who picked up an ankle injury) and Ameer Abdullah (who was inactive again).

