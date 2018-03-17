The Lions signed Blount to a one-year contract Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Blount is coming off a respectable season with the Eagles in which he totaled 766 rushing yards (4.4 average) and two touchdowns, although Jay Ajayi saw a heavier workload down the stretch in the regular season. Theo Riddick should remain the Lions' go-to option for passing downs, but Blount is now the likely candidate to see early down and goal-line work with Ameer Abdullah on the heels of a rough season (552 yards, 3.3 average). However, Detroit could still opt to add another back in the draft next month.

