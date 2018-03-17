Lions' LeGarrette Blount: Heads to Detroit
The Lions signed Blount to a one-year contract Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Blount is coming off a respectable season with the Eagles in which he totaled 766 rushing yards (4.4 average) and two touchdowns, although Jay Ajayi saw a heavier workload down the stretch in the regular season. Theo Riddick should remain the Lions' go-to option for passing downs, but Blount is now the likely candidate to see early down and goal-line work with Ameer Abdullah on the heels of a rough season (552 yards, 3.3 average). However, Detroit could still opt to add another back in the draft next month.
More News
-
Eagles' LeGarrette Blount: Team-high rushing total in Super Bowl win•
-
Eagles' LeGarrette Blount: Scores touchdown in NFC championship win•
-
Eagles' LeGarrette Blount: Leads team in rushing in finale•
-
Eagles' LeGarrette Blount: Not a factor Sunday•
-
Eagles' LeGarrette Blount: Takes backseat again in win•
-
Eagles' LeGarrette Blount: Only gets 14 snaps•
-
Can Watkins land 1,000 yards in K.C.?
Remember when Sammy Watkins had a 1,000-yard, nine-touchdown season? Think he can do it again...
-
Still seek Hyde in Cleveland?
Carlos Hyde has been a good Fantasy running back for the past few seasons. Can he keep it going...
-
How will Lewis and Henry fit?
We were all excited about Derrick Henry's breakout when the Titans cut DeMarco Murray. Does...
-
Graham's value in Green Bay
Is Jimmy Graham back as one of Fantasy's best tight ends? Dave Richard lays out what to expect...
-
Cousins better off in Minnesota?
Tired of the Skol chant? Bad news -- Kirk Cousins' arrival in Minnesota should make the team...
-
Allen Robinson: Bear up or Bear down?
The Bears' receiving corps got an instant upgrade with Allen Robinson joining the squad. Will...