Blount appeared to have his left knee hyper-extended after being tackled in Monday's game against the Jets and was taken into the locker room, Justin Rogers of the Detroit News reports.

Blount had his leg bent back awkwardly after being tackled in the backfield during the third quarter and appeared to be in a lot of pain. The severity of Blount's injury remains to be seen, but if he's forced to miss the rest of the contest expect Kerryon Johnson and Theo Riddick to increase their snap-count. The veteran running back has four carries for negative-three yards before exiting.