Lions' LeGarrette Blount: Ineffective against Cowboys
Blount rushed seven times for 12 yards during Sunday's 26-24 loss to the Cowboys.
Meanwhile, Kerryon Johnson continued his impressive play en route to a 6.1-yard average on his nine carries -- bringing the rookie to 5.7 YPC on the season, which blows Blount's 2.7 figure out of the water. While the Lions seem committed to letting the veteran keep his significant role in the backfield for the time being, it seems to be only a matter of time until Johnson forces himself into more of a featured role, which would make Blount even less relevant from a fantasy standpoint. Next up is a Week 5 matchup against a Packers team that has allowed 4.5 yards per carry through the first four weeks of the season.
