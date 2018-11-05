Blount produced eight yards on five carries and two yards on his only reception during Sunday's 24-9 loss to the Vikings.

As was the case last week against Seattle, the Lions were rarely in a position to pound the rock, and when they did, they weren't particularly effective. In any case, Kerryon Johnson has out-carried Blount 20 to eight over the last two games as the Detroit coaching staff is looking more and more inclined to give the rookie the bulk of the available work on early downs. Blount will remain a low-floor, touchdown-dependent fantasy option in Week 10 against Chicago.