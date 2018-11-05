Lions' LeGarrette Blount: Ineffective against Vikings
Blount produced eight yards on five carries and two yards on his only reception during Sunday's 24-9 loss to the Vikings.
As was the case last week against Seattle, the Lions were rarely in a position to pound the rock, and when they did, they weren't particularly effective. In any case, Kerryon Johnson has out-carried Blount 20 to eight over the last two games as the Detroit coaching staff is looking more and more inclined to give the rookie the bulk of the available work on early downs. Blount will remain a low-floor, touchdown-dependent fantasy option in Week 10 against Chicago.
More News
-
Lions' LeGarrette Blount: Limited to 26 yards•
-
Lions' LeGarrette Blount: Rushing touchdown in win•
-
Lions' LeGarrette Blount: Finds end zone twice in win•
-
Lions' LeGarrette Blount: Cleared to face Packers•
-
Lions' LeGarrette Blount: Returns as limited participant•
-
Lions' LeGarrette Blount: Back at practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9 reaction and Week 10 waiver adds
Heath Cummings reacts to Week 9 and tells you who to add heading into Week 10.
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
High-upside, low-ownership plays for DFS contests in Week 9.
-
Week 9 Injury Updates: Diggs out?
Catch up on the latest injury news from around the NFL on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 9 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 9
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...