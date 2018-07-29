Blount left Sunday's practice early with an undisclosed injury, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.

Blount reportedly walked off the field under his own power, so it appears to be a minor issue. That said, additional updates should be provided regarding the location and severity of the injury shortly. Blount is currently penciled in as the Lions' starting running back, but if he does miss time, the likes of Theo Riddick and Kerryon Johnson would be in line for more reps in the backfield.

More News
Our Latest Stories