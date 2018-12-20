Blount was listed as a limited participant at Thursday's practice due to a calf issue.

Blount didn't appear on the Lions' first practice report of the week Wednesday, so he either hurt his calf in that day's session or was forced to depart early Thursday. It's also possible that the Lions restricted Blount's reps for maintenance purposes under the cover an injury. In any event, Blount's status for Sunday's game against the Vikings will be known shortly after the Lions' final practice Friday.

