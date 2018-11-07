Lions' LeGarrette Blount: Limited by knee issue
Blount (knee) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
Fellow tailback Kerryon Johnson (ankle) also popped up on the injury report. While there's been no indication that either of them is in danger of missing Sunday's divisional showdown with the Bears, that sentiment could change if Blount or Johnson are unable to log a full practice before week's end.
