Lions' LeGarrette Blount: Limited for second straight day
Blount (knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
Both Blount and Kerryon Johnson (ankle) have had their reps limited in the first two practices of the week, but there hasn't been any indication from the Lions that either back is in danger of missing Sunday's game against the Bears. Though Blount maintains a short-yardage/goal-line role for Detroit, his weekly fantasy value almost entirely hinges on him finding the end zone these days with Johnson having emerged as the team's top ballcarrier.
