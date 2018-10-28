Lions' LeGarrette Blount: Limited to 26 yards
Blount rushed for three yards on three carries and added a 23-yard reception during Sunday's 28-14 loss to Seattle.
With the Lions trailing for most of the game, Blount didn't get many looks, snapping a streak in which he received at least 10 touches in three of four games. When Detroit is behind and the running game isn't working, Blount's value drops precipitously as both Theo Riddick and Kerryon Johnson offer more in the passing game. Next Sunday's game against the Vikings might be set up for a similar dynamic as the Vikings are among the best in the league in opponent yards per carry, but among the worst in opponent yards per reception.
More News
-
Lions' LeGarrette Blount: Rushing touchdown in win•
-
Lions' LeGarrette Blount: Finds end zone twice in win•
-
Lions' LeGarrette Blount: Cleared to face Packers•
-
Lions' LeGarrette Blount: Returns as limited participant•
-
Lions' LeGarrette Blount: Back at practice•
-
Lions' LeGarrette Blount: Comes down with illness•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned players with high upside for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest from a crowded injury reports on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 8 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 8
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Week 8 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks for Week 8
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule to give you his picks for risky starts,...