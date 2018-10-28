Blount rushed for three yards on three carries and added a 23-yard reception during Sunday's 28-14 loss to Seattle.

With the Lions trailing for most of the game, Blount didn't get many looks, snapping a streak in which he received at least 10 touches in three of four games. When Detroit is behind and the running game isn't working, Blount's value drops precipitously as both Theo Riddick and Kerryon Johnson offer more in the passing game. Next Sunday's game against the Vikings might be set up for a similar dynamic as the Vikings are among the best in the league in opponent yards per carry, but among the worst in opponent yards per reception.