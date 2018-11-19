Blount rushed seven times for one yard during Sunday's 20-19 victory over Carolina.

Blount's lack of explosiveness was on full display once again, and it again reflected in his stat line. While the veteran could be in store for a much larger workload in the immediate future if Kerryon Johnson's knee injury forces the rookie to miss time, Blount no longer seems to have the skillset to be consistently productive in non-ideal circumstances. Regardless of Johnson's status, Blount will be especially hard to trust for fantasy purposes during a daunting matchup against the Bears in Week 12.

