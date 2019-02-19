Lions' LeGarrette Blount: Not expected to stay in Detroit
Blount isn't expected to re-sign with Detroit before the start of the new league year in March, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Coming off a 2018 campaign in which he managed just 2.8 yards per carry, the 32-year-old running back likely will need to compete for a roster spot wherever he ends up. There's also some chance Blount could simply retire, as his age, recent production and lack of pass-game skills will make it difficult to land a contract for significantly more than the veteran's minimum. The Lions figure to go in a different direction in their search for backfield depth behind Kerryon Johnson (knee).
