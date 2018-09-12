Blount (shoulder) was a full practice participant Wednesday, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

Blount appeared to hurt his leg/knee during Sunday's 48-17 loss to the Jets, but he's listed on the Wednesday injury report with a shoulder issue. Regardless, his full participation suggests he should be fine for Sunday's game in San Francisco, where he'll continue to work in a committee with Kerryon Johnson and Theo Riddick. The 250-pounder lost three yards on four carries Sunday, and he'll have a hard time getting work whenever the Lions are forced into catch-up mode.

