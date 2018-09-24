Lions' LeGarrette Blount: Outplayed by Johnson
Blount rushed 16 times for 48 yards during Sunday's 26-10 victory over the Patriots. He also secured both of his targets for 17 yards.
Blount was thoroughly outplayed by rookie Kerryon Johnson once again, but the Lions nonetheless seem committed to using both runners in an effort to keep both fresh throughout the game. The two ultimately tied for the team lead in carries despite Johnson being over twice as efficient as Blount (6.3 vs 3.0 YPC, respectively). It seems to be only a matter of time until Johnson forces himself into more of a featured role, but for the time being Blount remains on the fantasy radar as a touchdown-or-bust option in deeper leagues.
