Blount (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest in San Francisco.

In his debut with the Lions on Monday, Blount garnered just 13 offensive snaps before he was taken to the locker room in the third quarter after he seemed to hyperextend his left knee. Appearances can be deceiving, though, as he's been present on the Lions' Week 2 injury report with a shoulder injury. To further that point, he logged every practice rep before turning in a limited showing Friday, likely spurring the questionable tag. Blount's status will be worth watching with a 4:05 PM ET kickoff on tap Sunday, but Theo Riddick, Kerryon Johnson and even Ameer Abdullah are healthy in the event he takes a seat.

