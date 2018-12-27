Blount (knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Blount was limited for the Lions' final two practices of Week 16 before suiting up in Sunday's 27-9 loss to the Vikings and finishing with 29 yards on 11 carries and minus-5 yards on two receptions. There weren't any reports coming out of the contest suggesting that he aggravated the knee, so his limitations so far this week may just be precautionary. It's generally expected that Blount will be ready to go for a matchup with the Packers this weekend, though he may rank as the secondary rushing option behind Zach Zenner.

