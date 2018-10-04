Blount (illness) practiced on a limited basis Thursday.

Absent Wednesday due to an illness, Blount's return one day later, albeit with a cap on his reps, is a step in the right direction. Even if he's listed on the Lions' final Week 5 injury report, he appears as if he'll be available Sunday against the Packers. On the season, Blount ranks third in offensive snap share (25.5 percent) among Detroit running backs behind Theo Riddick (42 percent) and Kerryon Johnson (38 percent).

