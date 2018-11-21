Blount is primed for a larger role on offense with Kerryon Johnson (knee) unavailable for Thursday's game against the Bears, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

Averaging just 2.3 yards on 78 carries this season, Blount has largely been limited to short-yardage work ever since Johnson emerged as a formidable lead back. The rookie's upcoming absence creates the opportunity for Blount to see more carries, but he'll be facing an excellent defense and likely won't be in line for much work on passing downs. Theo Riddick is a safer option in PPR formats, and Zach Zenner may also poach some snaps from Blount.