Lions' LeGarrette Blount: Role to increase in Johnson's stead
Blount is primed for a larger role on offense with Kerryon Johnson (knee) unavailable for Thursday's game against the Bears, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.
Averaging just 2.3 yards on 78 carries this season, Blount has largely been limited to short-yardage work ever since Johnson emerged as a formidable lead back. The rookie's upcoming absence creates the opportunity for Blount to see more carries, but he'll be facing an excellent defense and likely won't be in line for much work on passing downs. Theo Riddick is a safer option in PPR formats, and Zach Zenner may also poach some snaps from Blount.
More News
-
Lions' LeGarrette Blount: Musters one yard against Panthers•
-
Lions' LeGarrette Blount: Shut down in Chicago•
-
Lions' LeGarrette Blount: Cleared for Week 10•
-
Lions' LeGarrette Blount: Limited for second straight day•
-
Lions' LeGarrette Blount: Limited by knee issue•
-
Lions' LeGarrette Blount: Ineffective against Vikings•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Injuries slowed him earlier in the season, but we've seen star potential from Marlon Mack....
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the Week 12 schedule to identify players to start and...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
You drafted Aaron Rodgers thinking you would never have to sit him, but you might need to consider...
-
Week 12 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
It took them a little while to get going, but Josh Gordon and Doug Baldwin should keep rolling...