Lions' LeGarrette Blount: Rushing touchdown in win
Blount ran for 50 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries during Sunday's 32-21 win over the Dolphins.
Blount put the Lions up by two scores just before halftime by slicing through the Miami defense for a two-yard touchdown, his third in two games. Blount was uncharacteristically absent from the end zone during the season's first month, but he now appears to be heating up. Though he has trailed rookie Kerryon Johnson in touches in all but one game this season, he maintains significant value as a goal-line back. A favorable matchup awaits next Sunday against a Seattle defense ranked among the worst in the league against the run, surrendering 4.7 yards per carry.
