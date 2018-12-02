Blount rushed 16 times for 61 yards and failed to come up with his only target in the Lions' 30-16 loss to the Rams on Sunday.

Blount helmed the Detroit backfield for the second straight game in the absence of Kerryon Johnson (knee), and although he couldn't quite duplicate his success from Thanksgiving Day, he still turned in a solid stat line overall. Unsurprisingly, Blount wasn't involved in the passing game, limiting his overall upside. With Johnson having a chance to return for a Week 14 battle against the Cardinals, Blount could potentially find himself back to a rather scant workload in that contest.