Lions' LeGarrette Blount: Set for bigger role in Johnson's absence
Blount is primed for a larger role with Kerryon Johnson (knee) unavailable for Thursday's game against the Bears, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.
Averaging just 2.3 yards on 78 carries this season, Blount has largely been limited to short-yardage work ever since Johnson emerged as a formidable lead back. The rookie's upcoming absence creates the opportunity for Blount to see more carries, but he'll be facing an excellent defense and doesn't figure to get any work on passing downs. Theo Riddick is a much safer option in PPR formats, and Zach Zenner may also poach some snaps.
