Blount will have another chance to lead the Detroit rushing attack with Kerryon Johnson (knee) ruled out for Sunday's game against the Rams, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Blount was surprisingly productive in the Lions' first game without Johnson, taking 19 carries for 88 yards and two touchdowns in a 23-16 loss to the Bears in Week 12. He'll now face a much softer run defense that has yielded 5.2 yards per carry, though volume could be an issue if the superb Rams offense leaves the Lions with a multi-score deficit. In that scenario, more snaps would be on tap for passing-down back Theo Riddick.