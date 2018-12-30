Lions' LeGarrette Blount: Set to play Week 17
Blount (knee) is active Sunday against Green Bay.
Blount was limited in practice each day this week, but the knee issue won't prevent him from suiting up for the regular season finale. His workload is more of a question mark, however, as he's seen 22 or less offensive snaps in each of the last three weeks. Look for Blount to once again split time with the likes of Theo Riddick and Zach Zenner, which unquestionably limits his fantasy ceiling.
More News
-
Lions' LeGarrette Blount: Questionable for season finale•
-
Lions' LeGarrette Blount: Remains limited in practice•
-
Lions' LeGarrette Blount: Starts week limited•
-
Lions' LeGarrette Blount: Bottled up by Vikings•
-
Lions' LeGarrette Blount: Taking the field Sunday•
-
Lions' LeGarrette Blount: Game-time call in Week 16•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, advice
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 17
-
Week 17 Injury Report Updates
If you're still playing, Week 17 has plenty of landmines to dodge. Check out who is in and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sony Michel will look to close out the season strong in Week 17, making him Jamey Eisenberg's...
-
Week 17 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to target in Week 17 in seasonal and daily leagues, including...