Blount (knee) is active Sunday against Green Bay.

Blount was limited in practice each day this week, but the knee issue won't prevent him from suiting up for the regular season finale. His workload is more of a question mark, however, as he's seen 22 or less offensive snaps in each of the last three weeks. Look for Blount to once again split time with the likes of Theo Riddick and Zach Zenner, which unquestionably limits his fantasy ceiling.

