Blount carried six times for four yards during Sunday's 34-22 loss to Chicago.

The plodding Blount -- who's now failed to clear 1.8 yards per carry in six of nine games this year -- has not only been out-touched by Kerryon Johnson 35 to 12 over the last two games, but a healthy Theo Riddick (13 touches) is also seeing more work. Considering how ineffective Blount has been with his limited touches, it's unlikely his role expands as long as Johnson stays healthy. The Oregon product will remain a low-floor, touchdown-dependent fantasy option in a Week 11 game against Carolina.

