Blount, Ameer Abdullah and Theo Riddick all got significant run with the first-team offense at June minicamp, Justin Rogers of The Detroit News reports.

With second-round pick Kerryon Johnson also in the mix for playing time, Detroit likely will open the season with a backfield committee. Riddick's role as the passing-down back is the one sure thing, though it's also a good bet Blount will handle goal-line and short-yardage carries. The big question is how snaps will be divided on early downs, with Blount and Johnson likely competing for the lead role, and Abdullah potentially also in the mix for snaps. The Lions should take a big step forward in run blocking, after last offseason's big-money signings of RG T.J. Lang and RT Rick Wagner were outweighed by the impact of injuries across the offensive line. In addition to procuring Blount and Johnson this offseason, Detroit drafted C/G Frank Ragnow at No. 20 overall and hired an experienced O-line coach in Jeff Davidson. The 31-year-old Blount signed a one-year, $2 million guaranteed contract, with another $2.5 million available via incentives.