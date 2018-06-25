Lions' LeGarrette Blount: Splitting first-team work
Blount, Ameer Abdullah and Theo Riddick all got significant run with the first-team offense at June minicamp, Justin Rogers of The Detroit News reports.
With second-round pick Kerryon Johnson also in the mix for playing time, Detroit likely will open the season with a backfield committee. Riddick's role as the passing-down back is the one sure thing, though it's also a good bet Blount will handle goal-line and short-yardage carries. The big question is how snaps will be divided on early downs, with Blount and Johnson likely competing for the lead role, and Abdullah potentially also in the mix for snaps. The Lions should take a big step forward in run blocking, after last offseason's big-money signings of RG T.J. Lang and RT Rick Wagner were outweighed by the impact of injuries across the offensive line. In addition to procuring Blount and Johnson this offseason, Detroit drafted C/G Frank Ragnow at No. 20 overall and hired an experienced O-line coach in Jeff Davidson. The 31-year-old Blount signed a one-year, $2 million guaranteed contract, with another $2.5 million available via incentives.
More News
-
Lions' LeGarrette Blount: Gets $2 million guaranteed•
-
Lions' LeGarrette Blount: Heads to Detroit•
-
Eagles' LeGarrette Blount: Team-high rushing total in Super Bowl win•
-
Eagles' LeGarrette Blount: Scores touchdown in NFC championship win•
-
Eagles' LeGarrette Blount: Leads team in rushing in finale•
-
Eagles' LeGarrette Blount: Not a factor Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2018 Fantasy sleepers: Cousins, McKinnon
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Breakouts 2.0
Jamey Eisenberg expects this to be a big year for rookie running backs, including Rashaad Penny,...
-
Bucs' values without Winston
How does the Jameis Winston suspension affect the Fantasy value of the Tampa Bay Buccaneer...
-
Instant reaction: Winston suspension
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the Fantasy value for Jameis Winston and the Buccaneers following...
-
Fantasy football busts: Avoid Fitzgerald
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Brandin Cooks and Latavius...
-
Fantasy rookie breakouts: Penny, Guice
Dave Richard called Deshaun Watson's hot start in 2017