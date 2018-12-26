Blount (knee) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice.

Listed with a calf injury last week, Blount ultimately took 13 touches for 24 yards in Sunday's 27-9 loss to the Vikings. He was once again outplayed by Zach Zenner, who turned eight carries into 45 yards. The Lions figure to deploy a backfield committee Week 17 against the Packers.

