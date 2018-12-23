Blount (calf) is listed as active Sunday versus the Vikings, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Blount entered the weekend on the heels of back-to-back limited practice sessions, but his calf injury isn't enough to force him into street clothes for the first time this season. During the course of Kerryon Johnson's absence, Blount's usage has waned while Zach Zenner's reps increased and Theo Riddick's workload remained the same. As such, Blount may not be able to surpass his 10.5 touches per game from the last two outings.