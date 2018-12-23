Lions' LeGarrette Blount: Taking the field Sunday
Blount (calf) is listed as active Sunday versus the Vikings, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
Blount entered the weekend on the heels of back-to-back limited practice sessions, but his calf injury isn't enough to force him into street clothes for the first time this season. During the course of Kerryon Johnson's absence, Blount's usage has waned while Zach Zenner's reps increased and Theo Riddick's workload remained the same. As such, Blount may not be able to surpass his 10.5 touches per game from the last two outings.
More News
-
Lions' LeGarrette Blount: Game-time call in Week 16•
-
Lions' LeGarrette Blount: Uncertain for Week 16•
-
Lions' LeGarrette Blount: Limited by calf issue•
-
Lions' LeGarrette Blount: Bottled up by Bills•
-
Lions' LeGarrette Blount: Totals 51 yards•
-
Lions' LeGarrette Blount: Serviceable production as lead back•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The last time he faced the Bengals, Baker Mayfield put together the best performance of his...
-
LIVE: Week 16 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 16
-
Week 16 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings gives you contrarian plays for Week 16 to try to take down a DFS tournament...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 16 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 16
-
Week 16 Injury Report Updates
You made the championship, and now you may be without your best player. Catch up on all of...