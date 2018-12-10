Blount rushed 12 times for 33 yards during Sunday's 17-3 victory over Arizona. He also caught two passes for 18 yards. He also lost one fumble.

While Blount started at running back, backup Zach Zenner showed himself to be the most effective early-down back on the roster not named Kerryon Johnson (knee). This is bad news for Blount's future workloads even if Johnson continues to miss time, as it seems likely that Zenner deserves to be a bigger part of the offense. Throw in Theo Riddick's usage on passing downs, and Blount could struggle to log a significant number of touches down the stretch of the season. It doesn't help that Detroit has two tough matchups on deck starting with the Bills' second-ranked defense (294.2 yards per game) in Week 15 and then the Vikings fifth-ranked defense (327.8) in Week 16.