Lions' LeGarrette Blount: Totals 51 yards
Blount rushed 12 times for 33 yards during Sunday's 17-3 victory over Arizona. He also caught two passes for 18 yards. He also lost one fumble.
While Blount started at running back, backup Zach Zenner showed himself to be the most effective early-down back on the roster not named Kerryon Johnson (knee). This is bad news for Blount's future workloads even if Johnson continues to miss time, as it seems likely that Zenner deserves to be a bigger part of the offense. Throw in Theo Riddick's usage on passing downs, and Blount could struggle to log a significant number of touches down the stretch of the season. It doesn't help that Detroit has two tough matchups on deck starting with the Bills' second-ranked defense (294.2 yards per game) in Week 15 and then the Vikings fifth-ranked defense (327.8) in Week 16.
More News
-
Lions' LeGarrette Blount: Serviceable production as lead back•
-
Lions' LeGarrette Blount: Set for key role again•
-
Lions' LeGarrette Blount: Finds end zone twice in loss•
-
Lions' LeGarrette Blount: Role to increase in Johnson's stead•
-
Lions' LeGarrette Blount: Musters one yard against Panthers•
-
Lions' LeGarrette Blount: Shut down in Chicago•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers has played about as well as anyone in the league in 2018, and Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...
-
Week 14 Injury Report
Catch up on the latest injury news from a busy Sunday around the NFL before Week 14 kicks...
-
Week 14 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings has four low-owned options for you to consider in DFS this week.
-
Week 14 Fantasy football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 14
-
LIVE: Week 14 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 14