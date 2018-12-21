Blount (calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings.

Added to the injury report Thursday after a limited showing in practice, Blount remained limited Friday in the Lions' final session of Week 16. The fact that he was on the field in some capacity offers hope Blount will be ready to once gameday arrives, but he seems to have fallen behind both Zach Zenner and pass-catching specialist Theo Riddick on the depth chart. After logging double-digit carries from Weeks 12 through 14, Blount toted the rock just seven times and played 11 offensive snaps in the Week 15 loss to Buffalo. Zenner, meanwhile, carried 10 times for 45 yarsd while playing 26 snaps.

