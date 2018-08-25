Blount took 11 carries for 45 yards in Friday's preseason game against the Buccaneers.

Blount got the start and the first carry, but he also stayed in the game until early in the fourth quarter, sharing snaps with Theo Riddick, Kerryon Johnson and Ameer Abdullah. It was a decent preview of what to expect early in the season, as there's little question the Lions are headed for a committee approach. Riddick is locked in for obvious passing downs and Blount figures to handle short-yardage work, but the rest of the touches may be unpredictable week to week. The Detroit offense has a favorable Week 1 home matchup against the Jets on Monday Night Football (Sept. 10).

