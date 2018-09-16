Lions' LeGarrette Blount: Will play Sunday
Blount (shoulder) will play Week 2 against the 49ers, Jason LaCanfora of the NFL Network reports.
Blount's had a confusing week. He was a full participant in practice Wednesday and Thursday before landing on Friday's injury report as questionable. He logged just 13 snaps Week 1.
More News
-
Lions' LeGarrette Blount: Picks up questionable tag•
-
Lions' LeGarrette Blount: Not limited at practice•
-
Lions' LeGarrette Blount: Heads to locker room Monday•
-
Lions' LeGarrette Blount: Unexpectedly busy•
-
Lions' LeGarrette Blount: Efficient in preseason opener•
-
Lions' LeGarrette Blount: Cleared for practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Fallout: Browns release Gordon
Browns GM John Dorsey says "we've reached a point where we feel it's best to part ways and...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, Week 2
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Week 2 Fantasy sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 2.
-
Injury reaction: Mixon having surgery
With Joe Mixon set to undergo surgery on his knee, Fantasy owners will be left without one...
-
Week 2 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...