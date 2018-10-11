Pipkins was claimed off waivers by the Lions on Wednesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Pipkins figures to provide some depth in the backend for Detroit who is nursing injuries to both Teez Tabor (groin) and Jamal Agnew (knee) at the moment. It's unlikely that Pipkins will take on a role of great magnitude with the defense, but there's opportunity for growth in Motown.

