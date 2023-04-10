Onwuzurike (back) remains in a rehabilitation program and is uncertain to play in 2023, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports. "We just need to see how it is," head coach Dan Campbell said recently. "The first thing I'm thinking about, I'm not thinking about the player playing. I'm thinking about the player being healthy. And then if he plays, that's just icing on top," defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn said at the NFL Combine.

Onwuzurike has been sidelined since hurting his back during the first day of padded practice last year. While it doesn't seem like the Detroit coaching staff is particularly encouraged by his progress thus far, we should know more about his availability as the team goes through offseason workouts this spring and summer.