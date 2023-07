Onwuzurike, who missed all of 2022 with a back injury, is set to participate in Lions' training camp, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Onwuzurike had back problems in his rookie year in 2021 but was still able to play in 16 games and managed to record 35 tackles and one sack. Head coach Dan Campbell noted that the team will work him in slowly as he comes back up to speed.