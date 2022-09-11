The Lions placed Onwuzurike (back) on injured reserve Saturday, Justin Rogers of The Detroit News reports.
Onwuzurike aggravated a back injury early on in training camp that has persisted into the regular season. The Lions officially ruled him out for Week 1 action Friday, and just one day later they ensured he'll miss at least the first four games of the campaign. In Onwuzurike's absence, Isaiah Buggs should get an opportunity to mix into Detroit's defensive tackle rotation behind starters Michael Brockers and Alim McNeill.