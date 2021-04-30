The Lions selected Onwuzurike in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 41st overall.

Detroit has now addressed both sides of the trenches with its first two selections, adding Onwuzurike out of Washington after taking Penei Sewell out of Oregon with the No.7 pick on Thursday. Onwuzurike is an interesting prospect, coming to the NFL after opting out of the 2020 season. He is undersized for a defensive tackle at 6-foot-3 and 290 pounds, but he makes up for it with standout athleticism highlighted by a 4.88-second 40-yard dash. He received first-team All-PAC-12 honors as a redshirt junior in 2019, generating two sacks and six tackles for loss from the interior.