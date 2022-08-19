Onwuzurike aggravated a back/hip injury during the first week of training camp, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Head coach Dan Campbell said that Onwuzurike has a "murky" timeline for a return to action. His potential absence would create an opening for Isaiah Buggs and Jashon Cornell to see extra snaps behind Alim McNeil and Michael Brockers.
