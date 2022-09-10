The Lions have ruled Onwuzurike (back) out for Sunday's Week 1 game against the Eagles, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Onwuzurike suffered a back injury in the first week of training camp and has not practiced fully since. Thus, his absence is not too surprising. The first step in the right direction will be loggin some work at practice. In the meantime, the likes of Isaiah Buggs, Benito Jones and Demetrius Taylor are candidates to see some snaps providing depth on the interior defensive line.