Onwuzurike is expected to play a key role within Detroit's defense in 2022, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

The 2021 second-round pick had a disappointing rookie season after missing time in training camp with a back injury. However, head coach Dan Campbell said Onwuzurike has undergone a "body transformation" since then while spending part of his offseason working out in Detroit before team workouts even started. If Romeo Okwara (Achilles) is slow to bounce back from his injury this fall, Onwuzurike should have plenty of pass-rushing opportunities early on in 2022.