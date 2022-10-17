Onwuzurike (back) will miss the remainder of the 2022 season after he underwent surgery on his back ahead of Week 6, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Detroit placed Onquzurike on its injured reserve list ahead of Week 1 with a back injury he sustained back at the beginning of training camp, and for which he ultimately needed surgery. Sans the 2021 second-rounder, the Lions will have to continue to rely on Charles Harris and Austin Bryant for reps at defensive end opposite Aidan Hutchinson.