Onwuzurike (undisclosed) was placed on the reserve/PUP list by the Lions on Thursday.

The designation means that the defensive tackle will miss the first four regular-season games, assuming he's still on the reserve/PUP list after cut-down day on Aug. 26. Onwuzurike earned a rotation spot last season, playing a career-high 594 defensive snaps and making 28 tackles (16 solo). The 2021 second-round pick signed a one-year, $5.5 million contract to remain with the Lions in March, and he should be in line to play a role again if he's able to return by Week 5.